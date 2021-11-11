First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF) Shares Down 0%

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:FCEF)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.81 and last traded at $25.87. Approximately 18,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 6,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.