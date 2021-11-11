FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

FE stock opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

