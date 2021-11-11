FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FGROY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get FirstGroup alerts:

Shares of FirstGroup stock remained flat at $$1.33 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.39.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.