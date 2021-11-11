Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.23. Fisker shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 105,461 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fisker by 22.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Fisker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fisker by 16.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fisker Company Profile (NYSE:FSR)
Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
