Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $19.08

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.08, but opened at $20.23. Fisker shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 105,461 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 51.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Fisker by 22.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Fisker by 7.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fisker by 16.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fisker during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

