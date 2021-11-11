Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $210.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $190.00. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $162.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -228.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares in the company, valued at $17,239,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,882,000 after acquiring an additional 147,507 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 16.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after acquiring an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 10,448.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Five9 by 28.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,995,000 after acquiring an additional 224,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

