Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.37 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.50.

FIVN stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.52. The company had a trading volume of 38,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,918. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.35 and a beta of 0.41. Five9 has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,239,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $9,182,083. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

