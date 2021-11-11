Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $162.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.67. Five9 has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $956,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 5,587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Five9 by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 34,265 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

