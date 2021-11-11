Flamingo 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.97 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00000997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $97.05 million and approximately $30.97 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00072234 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,750.13 or 0.07316780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,286.42 or 1.00562742 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00020194 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

