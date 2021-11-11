Flow (FLOW) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.13 or 0.00020279 BTC on popular exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and approximately $173.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00073655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.97 or 0.00097239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.28 or 0.07239904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,793.90 or 1.00058370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00040891 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 310,613,212 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

