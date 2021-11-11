Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,919 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.75% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $491,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short Russell2000 stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

