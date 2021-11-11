Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 538.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,240 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $104,306,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,219,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 923,437 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,236,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,664 shares during the period.

EMLC stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $33.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

