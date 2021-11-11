Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $4.20 Million in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,199,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,028,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $433.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $421.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.38. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

