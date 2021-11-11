Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 106,777 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,777 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.95% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,883,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the second quarter worth $507,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF alerts:

Shares of DMXF opened at $69.99 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.