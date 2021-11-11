Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $3.77 Million Position in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Franklin FTSE China ETF stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $38.35.

