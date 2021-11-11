Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,277 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLS. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth about $37,438,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after acquiring an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 148.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after buying an additional 363,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 34.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after buying an additional 358,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 594.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 391,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 334,768 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.