Flux Power (FLUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLUX. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

