FNB Protocol Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $108,478.02 and approximately $60.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00055476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.82 or 0.00224204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.98 or 0.00092221 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004091 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

