Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.42

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 152526503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,419 shares of company stock valued at $745,491. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after buying an additional 7,682,784 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

