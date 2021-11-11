Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
FWONA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
FWONA stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
