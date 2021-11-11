Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $52.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.55% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

FWONA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

FWONA stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Formula One Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 60,006 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.