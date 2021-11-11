Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,505. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

