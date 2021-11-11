Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.35 and a 52-week high of $355.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.28.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

