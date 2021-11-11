Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.51 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$3.950 EPS.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $333.16 on Thursday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $112.35 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

