Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a payout ratio of 84.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

FTAI opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.87.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

