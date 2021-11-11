Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a payout ratio of 84.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

FTAI opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

