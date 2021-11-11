Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.38 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $309.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.76 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $304.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE:FNV traded up $3.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.88. 55,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.5% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

