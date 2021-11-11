Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of FC stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $49.89. The stock has a market cap of $663.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FC. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.