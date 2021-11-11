Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Trading 7.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) shares traded up 7.8% on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Franklin Covey traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.36. 386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $663.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.84.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

