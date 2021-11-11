Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to C$15.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FRHLF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,461. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

