Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $150.44, but opened at $129.90. Freshpet shares last traded at $132.45, with a volume of 10,187 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,331,195.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -294.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

