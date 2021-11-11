Front Row Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 507.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.13 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $40.14 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

