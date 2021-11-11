Front Row Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 80.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $214.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.27. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $142.70 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.