Front Row Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USB opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.03.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

