Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Front Row Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $299.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $223.68 and a twelve month high of $306.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

