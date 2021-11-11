Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 20,056 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Front Row Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 20,056 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 385.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

Shares of GE stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

