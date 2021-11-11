Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.
About Frontera Energy
