Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Earns “Hold” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their hold rating on shares of Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Frontera Energy stock opened at $6.60 on Monday. Frontera Energy has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

