FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.80. 1,426,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $527,668 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

