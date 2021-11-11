FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11. Approximately 95,357 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

