Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fuel Tech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,404,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 63,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

