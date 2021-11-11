Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.85). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUSN stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market capitalization of $288.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

