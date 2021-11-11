Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.07. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FUSN shares. B. Riley began coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

