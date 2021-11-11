FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 48.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 79.7% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $33,931.02 and $125.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.81 or 0.00427290 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001207 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.81 or 0.01012343 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002881 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

