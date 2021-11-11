Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Future plc (LON:FUTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,076.67 ($53.26).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,900 ($50.95) to GBX 4,250 ($55.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 4,180 ($54.61) to GBX 4,890 ($63.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON FUTR opened at GBX 3,338 ($43.61) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,661.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,229.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12. Future has a 52 week low of GBX 1,596 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

