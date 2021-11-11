FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issued By William Blair

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.87) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($6.25). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEAM. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.21. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $33.14 and a 52-week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.30. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.25% and a negative net margin of 51,395.01%.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.