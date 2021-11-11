FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Freshpet, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.17 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 11,186.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $117,975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 253,658 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 742.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 117,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

