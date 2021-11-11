FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Issued By Truist Securiti

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

INFI opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $226.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

