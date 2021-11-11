FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Main Street Capital in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE MAIN opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,312,000 after buying an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 647,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 77,245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

