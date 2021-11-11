FY2021 EPS Estimates for CGI Group, Inc. Raised by Desjardins (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB) – Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CGI Group in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.38. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

