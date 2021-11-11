FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered by B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CLDT opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 30,666 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.