FY2021 EPS Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Boosted by Analyst

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.33.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

NYSE NPO opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $8,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

