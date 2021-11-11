FY2021 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lowered by Analyst

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) – Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for inTEST in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

INTT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in inTEST during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 66,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in inTEST during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in inTEST by 23.1% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

